Stem (NYSE:STEM) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 3681130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STEM. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Stem from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stem from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 275.79% and a negative net margin of 532.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Stem by 317.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68,386 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stem by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 163,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 569.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 103,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 228,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 44,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

