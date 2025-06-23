Park Capital Management LLC WI Sells 159 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Park Capital Management LLC WI reduced its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,216,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,095,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 15,012.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,631 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,448 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,231,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,069 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.74.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $205.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.16. The stock has a market cap of $575.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 442,366 shares of company stock worth $83,395,223. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

