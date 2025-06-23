Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,055,000 after acquiring an additional 91,278,009 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,177,000 after buying an additional 12,054,059 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after buying an additional 23,988,859 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,502,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,455,000 after buying an additional 751,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,455,000 after buying an additional 11,705,886 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

