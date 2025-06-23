BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.94 and last traded at $41.55, with a volume of 3648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BBIO shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average is $33.65.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. The firm’s revenue was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $2,765,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,948,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,449,240.89. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $205,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,525,208.20. This trade represents a 31.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,396,474 shares of company stock valued at $219,332,971. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,526,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,774,000 after buying an additional 912,439 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,738,000 after buying an additional 879,059 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $1,020,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

