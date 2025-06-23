Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP cut its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 0.5% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Investment Management acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2,507.9% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 27,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Salesforce by 117.2% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $260.79 on Monday. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $249.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.80.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Brian Millham sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $248,333.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,492.42. This represents a 13.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.34, for a total transaction of $514,686.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,644.60. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,704,198. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.08.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

