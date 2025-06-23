Contrasting 361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) & Cato (NYSE:CATO)

Profitability

This table compares Cato and 361 Degrees International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cato -4.02% -14.71% -5.80% 361 Degrees International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.1% of Cato shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Cato shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Cato alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Cato has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 361 Degrees International has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cato $649.81 million 0.08 -$18.06 million ($1.35) -2.01 361 Degrees International $1.40 billion 0.80 $159.77 million N/A N/A

This table compares Cato and 361 Degrees International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

361 Degrees International has higher revenue and earnings than Cato.

Summary

361 Degrees International beats Cato on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cato

(Get Free Report)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants. It operates its stores and e-commerce websites under the Cato, Cato Fashions, Cato Plus, It's Fashion, It's Fashion Metro, and Versona names. It also provides credit card services to its customers, as well as layaway plans for customers. The Cato Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About 361 Degrees International

(Get Free Report)

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. The company offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and life under the 361º core and 361º Kids brands. It also manufactures and trades in shoes soles; trades in children sporting goods; and operates a gas station. The company operated a network of stores under the 361º core brand name. It also sells products through its 361sport.com Website; other e-commerce platforms, including Tmall, Taobao, and JD; and authorized retailers and distributors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.