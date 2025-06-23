Best Space Stocks To Follow Now – June 22nd

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Aerospace, Boeing, and Amphenol are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that participate in the commercial space industry—ranging from rocket and satellite manufacturing to launch services, space tourism and in-orbit data platforms. By buying space stocks, investors gain exposure to firms developing technologies for Earth observation, satellite communications, deep-space exploration and related services. Their performance typically reflects advances in space technology, government space policy and broader aerospace market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,073,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,587,197. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $484.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,587,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,804. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $403.82 and a 1 year high of $542.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $508.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE Aerospace stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,076,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,266. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $257.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $254.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,925,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,461,563. Boeing has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $218.80. The firm has a market cap of $149.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.38 and its 200 day moving average is $178.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Amphenol (APH)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

APH stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.78. 16,439,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,576,986. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $94.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APH

See Also