Eagle Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $48,802,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,434.14. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $985.00, for a total value of $287,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030,030. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock worth $6,611,245. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 price target on ServiceNow and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on ServiceNow from $716.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up previously from $970.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,062.50.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $969.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $964.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $969.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.76, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

