Amarillo National Bank Sells 25,721 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Amarillo National Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,721 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $21,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 132,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,322,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $209.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

