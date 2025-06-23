Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.2% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 27,378.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,542,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4,963.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,356,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $322.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Joseph Gebbia bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $256.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,690.41. The trade was a 3,603.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,500. The trade was a 33.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.