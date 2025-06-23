Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,535 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Friday Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 116.8% during the first quarter. Friday Financial now owns 3,662 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Tesla by 198.3% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 324.5% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 13th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.67.

Tesla Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $322.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.