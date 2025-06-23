Veridan Wealth LLC Buys 82 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Veridan Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 796 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.67.

Tesla Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $322.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total value of $732,560.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,546.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.