Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Invests $312,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,205 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $256.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,690.41. This trade represents a 3,603.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $682,500. The trade was a 33.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $322.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

