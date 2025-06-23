Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX)

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 202.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Perspective Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CATX

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CATX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,088. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $16.55.

In other news, CEO Johan M. Spoor acquired 22,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,338.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,017.92. This represents a 58.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Williamson III bought 38,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $81,630.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,982 shares in the company, valued at $233,221.48. This trade represents a 53.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 115,696 shares of company stock worth $256,344. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 549,900.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.