EQ Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 36,755 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,755 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up 4.4% of EQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 443,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after buying an additional 65,021 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 67,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 893,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

