Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases 277 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9%

FNDF opened at $39.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.99. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

