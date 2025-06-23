Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 105 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $134.15 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.85 and a fifty-two week high of $139.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.44. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

