iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is 5T Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

5T Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.7% of 5T Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. 5T Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $311,273,000. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,106.5% during the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 897,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,001,000 after buying an additional 882,811 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,450,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,430,000 after purchasing an additional 502,776 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,435,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,620,000 after purchasing an additional 493,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,958.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 477,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,092,000 after purchasing an additional 475,467 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

IVE stock opened at $190.27 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

