CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 16.9% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 10.7% during the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 73,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter worth $204,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 449.5% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter worth $208,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $68.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.11. The firm has a market cap of $296.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CocaCola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

