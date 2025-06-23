Stiles Financial Services Inc Boosts Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.5% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,794,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,524,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,472,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $5,244,463,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,757 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,197,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $158.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $156.58 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.00. The firm has a market cap of $372.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Erste Group Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.86.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

