Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Chapin Davis Inc. reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $15,985,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.19.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $520.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $495.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The company has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

