Robotics Stocks To Watch Now – June 22nd

NVIDIA, Teradyne, TechnipFMC, Zebra Technologies, EPAM Systems, Ouster, and Applied Industrial Technologies are the seven Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, produce or sell robots and automation systems for industries such as manufacturing, healthcare and logistics. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning and mechanical engineering driving the automation economy. Performance of robotics stocks tends to track broader trends in technological innovation, labor substitution and capital expenditure on industrial efficiency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.83. The stock had a trading volume of 242,268,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,243,965. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.56.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

TER stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,559,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,482. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.92.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

FTI stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,652,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

ZBRA stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.04. The stock had a trading volume of 777,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $205.73 and a 52 week high of $427.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.20.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.98. 1,222,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,035. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.98. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $138.15 and a 12 month high of $269.00.

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Shares of Ouster stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.53. 7,153,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,791. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. Ouster has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.99. 494,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,511. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.24. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $182.21 and a 12 month high of $282.98.

