Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $221.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.70. The company has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.21.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

