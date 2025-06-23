Fitness Stocks To Follow Today – June 22nd

Apple, PDD, lululemon athletica, Toll Brothers, Paychex, Garmin, and Best Buy are the seven Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves health and exercise—think gym chains, sports?wear and equipment manufacturers, or digital workout platforms. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growing consumer trend toward active lifestyles, though their performance can fluctuate with changing fitness fashions and consumer spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded up $4.42 on Friday, hitting $201.00. The company had a trading volume of 95,792,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,610,148. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.56. Apple has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.21. 12,479,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,073,925. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.37. PDD has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $155.67. The stock has a market cap of $140.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,892,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,591. lululemon athletica has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.27.

Toll Brothers (TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

NYSE TOL traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,014,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,651. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,483,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,041. Paychex has a 1 year low of $115.40 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Garmin (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

NYSE GRMN traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,655. Garmin has a 1 year low of $158.90 and a 1 year high of $246.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.43.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

NYSE BBY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,187,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,686. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

