TD Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.35% from the company’s current price.

SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $93.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.54. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,379,619,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Starbucks by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $817,759,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

