Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $6.78 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122,688 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF comprises about 1.0% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,188,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,915,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,433,280 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,596,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after buying an additional 1,312,970 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,739,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,910,000 after buying an additional 867,410 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 621.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 911,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,081,000 after acquiring an additional 785,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 985,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,268,000 after acquiring an additional 543,077 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $27.98 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

See Also

