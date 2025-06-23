Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,627.7% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 80,853 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after buying an additional 279,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $508,000.

Shares of SCHD opened at $26.70 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

