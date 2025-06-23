Eagle Strategies LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $61.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

