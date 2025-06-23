HWG Holdings LP Invests $54,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 213 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,170,209,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31,049.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,835,000 after buying an additional 1,214,330 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,105,000 after buying an additional 716,041 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,397,266,000 after buying an additional 639,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,469,000 after buying an additional 632,175 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,413,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,600. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,328,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,959,880. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,453 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $295.40 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $326.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.88 and its 200 day moving average is $286.63. The company has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

