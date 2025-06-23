Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) is Fort Henry Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 3.3% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $28.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.62. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $28.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.