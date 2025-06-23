Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 385 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stiles Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,916 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Comcast by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $34.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

