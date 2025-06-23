Stiles Financial Services Inc Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stiles Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,597,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 13,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $157.26 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.70 and a 52-week high of $200.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Wall Street Zen raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

