Solgold (SLGGF) and Its Competitors Financial Survey

This table compares Solgold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solgold N/A -13.94% -7.15% Solgold Competitors -64.06% 9.90% 7.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.4% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Solgold has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Solgold’s peers have a beta of -0.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Solgold N/A -$60.30 million -9.54 Solgold Competitors $2.68 billion $498.10 million -8.09

This table compares Solgold and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Solgold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Solgold. Solgold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Solgold peers beat Solgold on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Solgold

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Solomon Gold plc and changed its name to SolGold plc in May 2012. SolGold Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

