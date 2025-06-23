JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,295 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Journey Beyond Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,722,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $186.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $146.68 and a 52-week high of $207.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.51.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

