JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,437 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $104.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.91.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
