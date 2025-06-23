iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by 5T Wealth LLC

5T Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of 5T Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. 5T Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

IVW stock opened at $104.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

