XML Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

XML Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 2.9% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $30,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of DGRO opened at $62.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.73. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.