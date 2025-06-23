5,000 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Purchased by CV Advisors LLC

CV Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up about 0.4% of CV Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCL. UBS Group set a $311.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Melius Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,421 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of RCL stock opened at $272.84 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $130.08 and a 12 month high of $279.89. The stock has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.55.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

