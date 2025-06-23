Chapin Davis Inc. Has $451,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 87.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,097,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of GSLC opened at $117.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $94.88 and a 12 month high of $121.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.17.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

