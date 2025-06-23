Promising Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Now – June 22nd

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Dell Technologies, and Emerson Electric are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop hardware, software and services designed to protect networks, devices and data from digital threats such as malware, ransomware and hacking. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to firms specializing in areas like threat detection, encryption, identity management and firewall solutions. Demand for cybersecurity solutions tends to rise as businesses and governments seek to safeguard against increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $6.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.64. 75,073,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,587,197. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.77 and its 200-day moving average is $174.72. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $8.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $476.30. 5,177,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,807,187. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.83. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $493.20. The firm has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a PE ratio of -690.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.24. 8,285,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,444,625. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $208.39. The firm has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 113.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Dell Technologies stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.44. 9,562,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,955,258. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.05. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $150.23. The firm has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.30. 5,780,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,529. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.14. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Read More