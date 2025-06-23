Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,286 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Investment Management bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2,507.9% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 27,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Salesforce by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider R David Schmaier sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.34, for a total value of $514,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,644.60. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,525. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,704,198 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $260.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.51 and a 200-day moving average of $296.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.