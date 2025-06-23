iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,044,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,194.2% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 829,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,911,000 after acquiring an additional 765,142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 694.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,273,000 after acquiring an additional 689,315 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 942.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 714,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,372,000 after acquiring an additional 646,243 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,938,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,200,000 after acquiring an additional 587,429 shares during the period.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $41.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

