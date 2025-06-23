Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,714 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 860,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after buying an additional 226,246 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,936,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 93,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $45.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.