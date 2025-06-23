Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,449 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 5.0% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $24,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,971,000 after buying an additional 4,849,460 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,201,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,962 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,798,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9,062.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,445,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,688 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,684,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,262 shares during the period.

SPDW opened at $39.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

