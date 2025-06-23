LVZ Inc. Has $902,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LVZ Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.79.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.8%
Shares of LLY stock opened at $763.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $780.48 and its 200-day moving average is $800.76. The stock has a market cap of $723.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
