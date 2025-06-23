Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $19.25 Million Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,141 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $19,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.
PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.69 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $49.62.
About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF
The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.
