Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.8% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216,938 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,761,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8,839.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,206,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,697,000 after buying an additional 2,181,707 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,960,000 after buying an additional 894,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 906,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,164,000 after buying an additional 769,840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $89.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

