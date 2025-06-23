PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Purchased by TrueMark Investments LLC

TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 219.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

PULS stock opened at $49.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.62. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $49.81.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.