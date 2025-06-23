Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,534,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $763.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $780.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $800.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.79.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

