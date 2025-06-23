Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $763.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $780.48 and a 200-day moving average of $800.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $723.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.79.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

